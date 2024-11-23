Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,775 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 143,447 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,422.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

