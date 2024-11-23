Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,926 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 802.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $88.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Stantec in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

