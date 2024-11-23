Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,418 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $414,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 61.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20,050.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.43.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $321.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $321.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

