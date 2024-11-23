Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,531,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 209,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 200,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 33,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.56%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

