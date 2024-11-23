Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $861,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,885 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,846.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,070,000 after purchasing an additional 463,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This represents a 26.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HPE opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

