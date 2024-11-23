Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after acquiring an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.58. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 124.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

