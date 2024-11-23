ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get ActivePassive Core Bond ETF alerts:

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of APCB opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. ActivePassive Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.