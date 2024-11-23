ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Position Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,591 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 673,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

