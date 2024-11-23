Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $17.28. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 27,096 shares traded.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

