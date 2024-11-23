Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $17.28. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 27,096 shares traded.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Investors
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.