AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbbVie's FY2026 earnings at $13.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $176.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

