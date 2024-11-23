AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $4.00. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 18,073 shares traded.
AAC Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.
About AAC Technologies
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.
