8,559 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,472,000 after purchasing an additional 429,863 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,668,000 after buying an additional 175,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,233 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

CHD opened at $111.90 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,361.75. This represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,733 shares of company stock worth $55,920,470 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

View Our Latest Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.