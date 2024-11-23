5,396 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.90.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.