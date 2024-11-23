5,396 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.90.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

