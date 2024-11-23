49 Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

49 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFS. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS OMFS opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

