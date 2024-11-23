49 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,260,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,730,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,027,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $911,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.71.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

