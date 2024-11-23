4,718 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 87.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in US Foods by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at US Foods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

US Foods Profile

Free Report

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

