37 Capital Inc (CNSX:JJJ) Director Jacob H. Kalpakian Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

37 Capital Inc (CNSX:JJJ – Get Free Report) Director Jacob H. Kalpakian sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.
37 Capital Stock Performance
37 Capital Company Profile
37 Capital Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company has a 33% interest in the Extra High property located to the northeast of Kamloops, British Columbia. It also has royalty interests in various lithium mineral properties located in the Province of Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 37 Capital
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for 37 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 37 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.