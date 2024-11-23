35,091 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Impinj as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth about $103,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 4,013.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after buying an additional 122,579 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 501.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the period.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 14.81 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $116,065.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,524.96. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,674 shares of company stock worth $131,623,305. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI opened at $191.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.65 and a beta of 1.81. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $239.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.