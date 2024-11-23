3,364 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 161.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.5 %

LBRDA opened at $86.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,673 shares of company stock valued at $509,688 over the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Further Reading

