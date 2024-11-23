2,125 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $133.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

