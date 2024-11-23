15,172 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

