10,055 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $281.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $243.87 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.