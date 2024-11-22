ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $20.51. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 1,869,349 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

