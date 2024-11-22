Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $1,250,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,908.23. This represents a 42.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZG stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.47 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zillow Group by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

