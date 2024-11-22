Zacks Research Weighs in on Assurant FY2024 Earnings

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.52 for the year. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $15.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $225.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $160.12 and a fifty-two week high of $225.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

