Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.8 %

IPAR stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $156.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,718,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.