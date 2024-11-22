Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of QSR FY2024 Earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

NYSE:QSR opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 78.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

