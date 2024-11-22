Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of EQR FY2024 Earnings

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a report released on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Equity Residential by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.66%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

