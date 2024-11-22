Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AFG Q4 Earnings

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for American Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

American Financial Group stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.61. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $110.43 and a 12 month high of $144.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after purchasing an additional 143,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

