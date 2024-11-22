Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.31 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 32,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $139.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

Institutional Trading of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 3.39% of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Company Profile

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

