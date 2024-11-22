Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $134.22 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $959,600.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,307,396.90. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

