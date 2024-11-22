Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 15,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 113,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Youdao Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $621.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. Youdao had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Youdao
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Youdao
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.