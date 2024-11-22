W&T Offshore Files Prospectus Supplement for Common Stock Offering

On November 20, 2024, W&T Offshore, Inc., a Texas corporation, submitted a prospectus supplement to the Securities and Exchange Commission. This supplemental filing was made in conjunction with the Company’s Shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-282595). The purpose of this filing is to register shares of the Company’s common stock, with a par value of $0.00001 per share, that may be issued as per the At-The-Market Equity Distribution Agreement. This Agreement was initially dated March 18, 2022, and involves parties including the Company, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, and Roth Capital Partners, LLC.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP, serving as the Company’s special counsel, has provided a legal opinion concerning the shares of the Company’s common stock that may be issued under the At-The-Market Equity Distribution Agreement. The specifics of this legal opinion can be found in the full text of the Opinion of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, attached as Exhibit 5.1 to the current Form 8-K filing by the Company.

In addition to the above details, the Company has also provided information on financial statements and exhibits as required. The relevant exhibits included in this submission are as follows:– Exhibit 5.1: Opinion of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, pursuant to the At-The-Market Equity Distribution Agreement– Exhibit 23.1: Consent of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, pursuant to the At-The-Market Equity Distribution Agreement (included as part of Exhibit 5.1)– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

As per the filings, W&T Offshore, Inc. remains vigilant in meeting its regulatory obligations and ensuring transparency in all its financial dealings. For further details and comprehensive insights, interested parties are encouraged to refer directly to the official SEC filing by the Company on Form 8-K dated November 20, 2024.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

