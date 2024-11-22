Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,443 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,931,000 after buying an additional 249,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,733,000 after purchasing an additional 107,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

