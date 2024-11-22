Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 22.7% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 773,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,145,000 after acquiring an additional 67,208 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 287,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after acquiring an additional 185,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.07 and a 200 day moving average of $274.07. The stock has a market cap of $442.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $224.45 and a 12 month high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

