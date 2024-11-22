Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $97.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

