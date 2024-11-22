Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $159.30 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for $39.55 or 0.00039922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $226.88 million and approximately $159.30 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,736,631 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,913,416.61295505. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 36.32351454 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1128 active market(s) with $132,626,759.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

