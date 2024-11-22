Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,019,191 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of Worthington Enterprises worth $66,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 19.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 39.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity at Worthington Enterprises

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 2,500 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $100,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,463.75. This trade represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE WOR opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.