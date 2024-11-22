World Mobile Token One Day Volume Tops $6.86 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $246.83 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00039920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

