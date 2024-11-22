Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) CEO Steven F. Rossi Buys 33,333 Shares

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) CEO Steven F. Rossi purchased 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $24,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,525,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,403.25. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:WKSP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. 636,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,251. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.66. Worksport Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Worksport stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,206,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,650 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.76% of Worksport worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

