WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.