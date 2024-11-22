Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.57. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

In related news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $108,117.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,528.64. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 47,456 shares of company stock valued at $210,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

