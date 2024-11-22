White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) Insider Acquires A$36,000.00 in Stock

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Smith bought 2,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($23,376.62).
Daniel Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 1st, Daniel Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($12,337.66).
- On Monday, October 21st, Daniel Smith bought 2,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($31,168.83).
- On Friday, August 30th, Daniel Smith bought 2,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).
White Cliff Minerals Price Performance
White Cliff Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than White Cliff Minerals
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for White Cliff Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Cliff Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.