What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for VRTX FY2024 Earnings?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.07). The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.84 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $361.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $503.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $449.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.80 and a 200-day moving average of $472.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $346.29 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of -225.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,006. The trade was a 27.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,394. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.