What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CHRW FY2024 Earnings?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.70 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

