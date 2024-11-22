Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.10.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE GDO opened at $11.50 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
