Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

EMD stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

