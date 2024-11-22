Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
EMD stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
