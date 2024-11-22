Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

NVDA traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.56. 83,554,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,215,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

