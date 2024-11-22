Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cellectis (CLLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS):

11/21/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Cellectis had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,638. Cellectis S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 234.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

