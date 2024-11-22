Wedbush Comments on argenx’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $21.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $22.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2027 earnings at $34.77 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARGX. Scotiabank raised argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $715.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $553.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.42.

argenx stock opened at $600.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.21 and a beta of 0.61. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $611.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $555.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in argenx by 590.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 620.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in argenx by 51.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in argenx by 73.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

